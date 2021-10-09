Machine Gun Kelly has found great success since he fully pivoted into the punk-rock lane with his 2020 album, Tickets To My Downfall. The project, which arrived after his rap-rock album, Hotel Diablo, became his first No. 1 album and his first Platinum-selling album. While some, like Slipknot’s Corey Taylor, are not too fond of his position in the rock world, Kelly is content on journeying further into the genre with his upcoming album, Born With Horns.

According to Billboard, during a recent interview on Sunday Today With Willie Geist, Kelly revealed what fans can expect on the new project, which features work with Travis Barker.

“It feels more guitar-heavy for sure, lyrically it definitely goes deeper – but I never like to do anything the same,” Kelly said. “Every album is a juxtaposition of the last album. So I went and studied ‘Tickets [To My Downfall]’, and I heard the bright sound that I had, and for this album I just turned the lights off.”

He added, “I’m not scared anymore, there’s nothing holding me back from being my true self – and my true self can’t be silenced, can’t be restrained. It’s a force, it’s like a hurricane. Can’t stop that, it just goes until it feels like stopping, and I don’t feel like stopping anytime soon.”

Kelly shared “Papercuts,” the lead single for Born With Horns, back in August with a Cole Bennett-directed video that featured an appearance from Travis Barker.

The entirety of Kelly’s interview on Sunday Today With Willie Geist premieres will air Sunday at 8 AM EST on NBC.