A new project from Frank Ocean has been on the horizon for years. Remember when he hinted at a new LP with his 2019 songs “DHL” and “In My Room“? Yeah, that never happened. Ocean’s fans were probably excited to see the musician’s name trending on Twitter Wednesday evening, presuming it be news about Ocean’s next release. So one can imagine their disappointment when they instead found a cover of “Swim Good” by none other than Megan Fox’s blood-drinking fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly.

Machine Gun Kelly has been very prolific when it comes to his own music, after having dropped his well-received Tickets To My Downfall and announcing yet another Travis Barker-produced album. But this week, the musician decided to take on Oceans’ Nostalgia, Ultra mixtape fan-favorite “Swim Good.” Machine Gun Kelly said it’s one of his “favorite” songs, and infused some of his now-signature pop-punk style into the cover. He also recorded a video to accompany the cover, which sees him wistfully singing the song against an ocean backdrop.

While Machine Gun Kelly was overjoyed to share the rendition, Ocean fans didn’t quite feel the same way. Sharing their disappointment about the cover on Twitter, people absolutely dunked on Machine Gun Kelly while taking it upon themselves to apologize to Ocean for his cover.

white pop artists really just wake up and wonder “how can i ruin a frank ocean classic today” 🥴 pic.twitter.com/fTYfV6WE2x — soulja pinoy (@jerrybalotjr) January 27, 2022

frank ocean i am so sorry https://t.co/na1xNuzjva — zae | son of apollo (@ItsZaeOk) January 27, 2022

who told MGK he was allowed to cover a Frank Ocean song?????? pic.twitter.com/TLGe3tbE4L — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) January 27, 2022

This is so mean hope Frank Ocean’s okay pic.twitter.com/8bAmWqX3rS — King Wow (@wowthatshiphop) January 27, 2022

An MGK cover of Swim Good AND an awful TikTok dance to Lost? What did Frank Ocean do to deserve this? — Jon FM (@JonDenton) January 27, 2022

just listened to MGK do a cover of Frank Ocean's swim good. And i must say, it ruined my morning — Dat Gunna 🅿️ (@DatDaDatty) January 27, 2022

Listen to Machine Gun Kelly’s cover and see how Ocean fans reacted above.