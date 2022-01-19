Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox’s relationship is probably best described as intense. The two took things to a new level recently when they got engaged, and in a new Vogue interview, the pair discussed the proposal. They also talked about Fox’s ring, which was designed to be painful when removed.

Kelly said of the ring:

“It’s a thoroughbred Colombian emerald, with no treatment. It was just carved into the teardrop, straight out of the mine. And the diamond was directly from Stephen [Webster]. The concept is that the ring can come apart to make two rings. When it’s together, it’s held in place by a magnet. So you see how it snaps together? And then it forms an obscure heart. And you see this right here? The bands are actually thorns. So if she tries to take it off, it hurts… Love is pain!”

He also explained why he and Fox decided to release the video of their proposal, saying, “We released it to control the narrative. As opposed to someone just catching a weird cell phone picture of a ring on our hand and being like, ‘Whoa!’ But yeah, I didn’t expect it. I just recorded it on my cell phone. And it wasn’t like we had photographers or anything. It was just like me setting my phone against a cup.”

Check out the full interview here.