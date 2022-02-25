Prior to yesterday, it had only been about a week since Machine Gun Kelly was last on The Late Late Show: In a remote segment, James Corden’s parents checked out the Super Bowl and met up with MGK and Megan Fox while there (and even re-created the (in)famous bathroom makeout photo, taking the places of Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian). Last night, Kelly stopped by Corden in person to perform a medley of “Ay,” “Maybe,” and “Emo Girl” with Willow.

Elsewhere during the program, he also took a minute to chat with Corden. The host asked Kelly when he thinks his wedding with Fox will be and Kelly responded by painting some broad and unconventional strokes about how he envisions tying the knot, saying, “Um… when they can build me, like, a red river with, like, gothic… the location is hard. Trying to find a spot that’s matching my artistic…”

He also spoke (jokingly, it would seem) about again changing the title of his upcoming album, Mainstream Sellout, which was previously titled Born With Horns. He told Corden, “I changed it again like five minutes ago when I was in the dressing room and I was like, I just love the way you talk, and I was just like, ‘I think I’m gonna call it the I Wish I Was British album.'”

Check out Kelly’s Late Late Show appearance above.