In typical James Corden fashion, he decided to celebrate the Super Bowl in a weird way. The Late Late Show host sent his parents to talk to celebrities on the red carpet, and of course the two ran into none other than ubiquitous couple Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox.

In the video, Fox shows off her new ring, which is intentionally painful because the bands are thorns, thanks to Kelly’s design. After Corden’s dad plays sax while Kelly strums a guitar in a surprisingly pleasant collaboration, the pairs recreate the photo that Kelly and Fox took with Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian making out in a bathroom before the Met Gala. You know the one.

Kelly most recently made news headlines with the NBA’s All-Star Weekend in Cleveland, Ohio where he took his selection to the celebrity game’s roster very seriously by hiring celebrity skills coach Chris Matthews to help him brush up on his jumper before the game. He also unveiled his bombastic collaboration with Willow, “Emo Girl,” and Barker appeared in the music video. His album Born With Horns is set to drop in March after being renamed from Mainstream Sellout.

Watch the video of James Corden’s parents meeting Kelly and Fox above.