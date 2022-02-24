In a partnership with 2K Sports, rapper-turned-rocker Machine Gun Kelly will the ring as a playable wrestler in WWE 2K22. The game, which releases March 11 on PlayStation 4 and 5, PC, and Xbox One and Series X|S, features a stacked line-up of wrestling superstars, including the game’s cover star Rey Mysterio.

The option to play as Machine Gun Kelly comes as part of an expansion pack, the release of which to be announced at a later date. It is also unclear whether or not this expansion will be a free upgrade to the game.

Additionally, Kelly will oversee the game’s soundtrack, which contains a star-studded line-up featuring The Weeknd, Motorhead, and Wu-Tang Clan. The soundtrack will be released in tandem with the game.

Check out the WWE 2K22 soundtrack tracklist below.

1. Machine Gun Kelly — “Concert For Aliens”

2. Machine Gun Kelly — “Body Bag” Feat. Yungblud and Bert McCracken

3. Wu Tang Clan — “Protect Ya Neck”

4. Motorhead — “Iron Fist”

5. Poppy — “Say Cheese (Live NXT Version)”

6. Royal Blood — “Typhoons”

7. Bring Me The Horizon — “Happy Song”

8. The Weeknd – “Heartless”

9. Turnstile — “I Don’t Wanna Be Blind”

10. Asking Alexandria — “The Final Episode (Let’s Change The Channel)”

11. KennyHoopla –“Hollywood Sucks”

Some of the artists mentioned are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.