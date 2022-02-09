Mainstream Sellout, the Machine Gun Kelly album previously known as Born With Horns, is set to drop in March. Last week, he and Willow teamed up on “Emo Girl,” and now they’ve shared a new video for the track.

In the clip, Travis Barker plays a teacher taking his young students to a museum, where all the exhibits show Kelly and Willow performing the song and engaging in various other shenanigans.

In a 2021 conversation with Rolling Stone when the song was called “Emo Prom,” Kelly told Willow, “On ‘Emo Prom,’ you shine. Obviously you remember, but when we first sent it to you we were like, ‘Yeah, we even have a verse written.’ And your verse was insane compared to ours. It’s high-risk, high-reward with what you’re doing.” Willow also said, “I’m just so grateful for people like you. Even you calling me and saying, ‘Hey, I really think you would sound great on this MGK record.’ Honestly, to be a Black woman and be able to come on that song and write my verse with my outlook on life — just being able to be authentically me on that song — those are the kinds of things that are going to make more people feel seen. That’s the most beautiful part of music.”

Watch the “Emo Girl” video above.

Mainstream Sellout is out 3/25 via Bad Boy/Interscope. Pre-order it here.