Earlier this month, Phoebe Bridgers made a simple promise, tweeting on November 3, “if trump loses I will cover iris by the goo goo dolls,” a song she declared year ago was on her “list of songs I want to f*ck to before I die.” A few days later, as Joe Biden was projected to win the election, Bridgers drummed up more anticipation for her cover by tweeting the lyric, “I just want you to know who I am…”

Now, it has finally arrived, but it’s not just Bridgers on the song, as she is also joined by Maggie Rogers, with whom she trades off lead vocal duties. They also recorded the song with Odessa Jorgensen, Joseph Lorge, and Harrison Whitford.

The cover is available on Bandcamp and proceeds from sales will benefit Stacey Abrams’ Fair Fight. The Bandcamp page explains, “Fair Fight promotes fair elections in Georgia and around the country, encourages voter participation in elections, and educates voters about elections and their voting rights. Fair Fight brings awareness to the public on election reform, advocates for election reform at all levels, and engages in other voter education programs and communications.”

Goo Goo Dolls themselves are surely excited that the cover is out. After Bridgers first announced it, the band declared, “Can’t wait to hear it !!” A few days ago, they tweeted at Bridgers, “We’re waiting…,” accompanied by a GIF of Judge Judy impatiently tapping her watch.

