Sydney Sweeney and Patrick Schwarzenegger would be on Machine Gun Kelly’s White Lotus Mount Rushmore.

Over the weekend, Sweeney partied with Schwarzenegger and MGK at the grand opening of the Palm Tree Beach Club in Las Vegas. Bob Dylan’s favorite artist shared a photo of the three of them together in an Instagram Story with the caption, “If rehab did a field trip to the White Lotus.”

Both Sweeney and Schwarzenegger have starred on the HBO series, her in season 1 (as a scary teen) and him in season 3 (as a buffoon).

People reports that Sweeney and MGK are “longtime pals.” They appeared in the 2019 comedy Big Time Adolescence together, and she had a starring role in his Grease 2-inspired film Downfalls High.

“Me and [Big Time Adolescence star] Pete [Davidson] were kind of disliked by the globe at that point, and you were really nice to both of us,” MGK told Sweeney in a 2021 interview. She added, “The first day I showed up to set, you and Pete were dancing on top of the trailers. I walk in and you guys are literally tattooing each other and I’m like, OK, this is like the coolest set I’ve ever been on.”

You can see Sweeney with MGK and Schwarzenegger here.