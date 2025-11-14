Lately, Magdalena Bay have been offloading pairs of singles. Today (November 14), they have the final two in this run: “This Is The World (I Made It For You)” and “Nice Day.” The duo says in a statement, “This is the final pair (we made it for you). Thank you for listening to these songs, it’s been a nice day to tangle with you.”

Furthermore, all the songs are getting collected on a new compilation, Nice Day: A Collection Of Singles. The release is available as a vinyl box set, which is set for release on April 17. All the singles are available individually as well.

Listen to the two newest songs above.