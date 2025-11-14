Lately, Magdalena Bay have been offloading pairs of singles. Today (November 14), they have the final two in this run: “This Is The World (I Made It For You)” and “Nice Day.” The duo says in a statement, “This is the final pair (we made it for you). Thank you for listening to these songs, it’s been a nice day to tangle with you.”
Furthermore, all the songs are getting collected on a new compilation, Nice Day: A Collection Of Singles. The release is available as a vinyl box set, which is set for release on April 17. All the singles are available individually as well.
Listen to the two newest songs above.
Magdalena Bay’s Nice Day: A Collection Of Singles Tracklist
1. “Second Sleep”
2. “Star Eyes”
3. “Human Happens”
4. “Paint Me A Picture”
5. “Unoriginal”
6. “Black-Eyed Susan Climb”
7. “This Is The World (I Made It For You)”
8. “Nice Day”
Magdalena Bay’s 2025 & 2026 Tour Dates: Imaginal Mystery Tour
12/06/2025 — Orlando, FL @ Mad Soul Festival
12/31/2025 — Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
02/02/2026 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy Birmingham*
02/03/2026 — Cardiff, UK @ DEPOT*
02/05/2026 — Dublin, Ireland @ Vicar Street*
02/07/2026 — Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy Glasgow*
02/08/2026 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester*
02/10/2026 — London, England @ O2 Academy Brixton*
02/11/2026 — Nottingham, UK @ Rock City*
02/13/2026 — Antwerp, Antwerp @ De Roma*
02/14/2026 — Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg*
02/15/2026 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso*
02/17/2026 — Paris, France @ Salle Pleyel*
02/19/2026 — Zürich, Zurich @ Volkshaus*
02/20/2026 — Cologne, NRW @ Carlswerk Victoria*
02/22/2026 — Berlin, Berlin @ Columbiahalle*
02/24/2026 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Vega*
02/25/2026 — Oslo, Norway @ Rockefeller Music Hall*
02/26/2026 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Fållan*
03/27/2026 — Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Fest
* with Allie X
Nice Day: A Collection Of Singles is out 4/17/2026 via Mom+Pop. Find more information here.