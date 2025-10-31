Following last year’s album Imaginal Disk, there has understandably been no new Magdalena Bay album this year. There may as well be, though. In September, they shared two new songs, “Second Sleep” and “Star Eyes.” Then, earlier this month, they followed with two more songs, “Human Happens” and “Paint Me A Picture.” Today (October 31), they have yet another pair of new songs out now, “Unoriginal” and “Black-Eyed Susan Climb.”

The band says in a statement, “Two more songs?! When will it end?? Is this the final pair? Don’t think too hard about it. Just let the good times ride.”

Meanwhile, the duo has a couple more US shows this year, including a New Year’s Eve gig in Denver. Then, they’ll head to the UK and Europe next February and March, followed by US festival appearances at M3F and Treefort in March.

Listen to the new songs above and find Magdalena Bay’s upcoming tour dates below.