Magdalena Bay Drops Another Pair Of New Songs Post-‘Imaginal Disk’

Last month, before starting a new run of tour dates, Magdalena Bay shared a pair of new songs, “Second Sleep” and “Star Eyes.” Now, they’re about midway through that run and they’ve shared another two-piece of new songs, “Human Happens” and “Paint Me A Picture.”

The duo says in a statement, “Here’s another pair of songs that complement each other. Different than the last, different than the next.”

Beyond the new music, it’s been a good month for Magdalena Bay. They were at the 2025 Austin City Limits festival, where they linked up with Japanese Breakfast to cover MGMT’s “Time To Pretend.” Just yesterday, they were also revealed as a headliner for next year’s Treefort festival.

Meanwhile, they previously revealed that a full-length Imaginal Disk movie is coming “at some point,” calling it their “most ambitious undertaking thus far” and promising to “share more information imminently.”

Listen to “Human Happens” and “Paint Me A Picture” above and find the band’s upcoming tour dates below.