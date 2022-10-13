When it comes to Halloween songs, we’ve all heard the classics. Tracks like Michael Jackon’s “Thriller” or the classic novelty song “Monster Mash” seemingly play on repeat during the month of October. But when it comes to Halloween music in the indie genre, there are some consistently overlooked tunes that fit right in with the spooky season. That’s where Making A Mixtape comes in. In the 11th episode of the series, Thursday vocalist and Making A Mixtape host Geoff Rickly is joined by Norwegian songwriter Anna Of The North to share their picks for the best indie Halloween songs.

Anna Of The North, whose new album Crazy Life drops November 4, is well-versed when it comes to making eerie and haunting indie pop tracks. Her song “Lover Ghost” is both angelic and soul-stirring, and definitely evokes the sweater weather season that’s upon us. And since it’s now time to cozy up with a scary movie and stuff your face with candy, Anna and Rickly put together a killer list of spooky-adjacent indie songs by artists like Phoebe Bridgers, Band Of Horses, Wolf Parade, Laura Les, and more.

Check out the 11th episode of Making A Mixtape above, listen to the “Halloween” playlist below, and check out more of Uproxx’s Making A Mixtape series here.

Phoebe Bridgers — “Halloween”

Dead Man’s Bones — “Lose Your Soul”

Band Of Horses — “Is There A Ghost”

Cherry Glazerr — “Trick Or Treat Dancefloor”

The National — “Conversation 16”

Chromatics — “Candy”

Laura Les — “Haunted”

Wolf Parade — “Dear Sons And Daughters Of Hungry Ghosts”

The Rural Alberta Advantage — “Don’t Haunt This Place”

Orville Peck — “Dead Of Night”

Anna Of The North — “Lover Ghost”

Some of the artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.