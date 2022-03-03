This year marks the first time many festivals are returning since the pandemic, and that means music fans are in for a jam-packed summer. With so many lineups rolling out recently, it can be hard to figure out which bands are must-sees. Thankfully, post-hardcore band Thursday’s Geoff Rickly is joined by soul rock duo Mattiel to create the ultimate festival playlist on the tenth episode of Making A Mixtape.

Mattiel are no strangers to festivals. They’ve played a handful (including Glastonbury in 2019) and fed off the excitement of the surrounding crowd as Kurt Vile delivered his wistful tunes on a festival stage. A crowd’s energy is paramount for a great festival experience, which is why Mattiel and Rickly’s playlist is filled with tunes from bands with a die-hard audience. From 100 Gecs’ abrasive “Mememe” to Phoebe Bridgers’ swooning “I Know The End,” this mixtape is sure to get you in the mood for festival season.

Check out the tenth episode of Making A Mixtape, listen to the “Music Festival Favorites” playlist below, and check out more of Uproxx’s Making A Mixtape series here.

100 Gecs — “Mememe”

My Chemical Romance — “Helena”

Nilüfer Yanya — “Midnight Sun”

Phoebe Bridgers — “I Know The End”

Mattiel — “Keep The Change”

Modest Mouse — “Paper Thin Walls”

Paramore — “Ain’t It Fun”

Some of the artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.