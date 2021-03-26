Manchester started rolling out The Million Masks Of God, their first new album in four years, last month. That announcement arrived alongside the single “Bed Head,” and today the band shared a groove-driven new song they describe as a prequel to that one, “Keel Timing.”

Andy Hull says of the song, “‘Keel Timing’ serves as a prequel to ‘Bed Head.’ It’s an isolated internal investigation about personal growth. Trying to decide what growth is positive and what growth is negative. And where do we land after that investigation.”

He also told Consequence Of Sound that the song was partially inspired by Atoms For Peace’s 2013 Austin City Limits concert, saying, “I was a fan of these albums and tend to love everything Thom [Yorke] and Nigel [Godrich] do, but this felt and sounded so different to me from the albums. The incorporation of live percussion, live instruments, samples, and repetitive bass and guitar notes growing on top of each other inspired me to try and experiment writing a few songs revolving around a repetitive and seemingly off time guitar riff or piano part — playing oddly against a more straightforward beat. I don’t think we would have landed on ‘Keel Timing’ without watching this set.”

Listen to “Keel Timing” above.

The Million Masks Of God is out 4/30 via Loma Vista Recordings. Pre-order it here.