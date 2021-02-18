Beloved indie group Manchester Orchestra last dropped an album in 2017, A Black Mile To The Surface. Now, after four years away, they’re coming back with more: The band’s sixth album, The Million Masks Of God, is set for release on April 30.

They’ve prefaced the album with “Bed Head,” an upbeat rocker that Andy Hull describes: “‘Bed Head’ is two old friends existing in two separate realities. It’s a conversation about the lives they lived, the consequences of life’s decisions, and finding purpose in trying to be better.”

Hull also spoke of the album, explaining its connection to Robert McDowell’s father’s battle with cancer:

“If Black Mile was this idea of ‘from birth to death,’ this album would really be more about ‘from birth to beyond, focusing on the highs and lows of life and exploring what could possibly come next.’ […] It started off really abstract, but as Robert’s dad’s fight with cancer got harder and harder those last couple years, I started making parallels in my mind to what I was actually writing about. It became an examination of my own faith. While Robert’s dad’s story certainly influenced this album, it’s equally about me coming to grips with the realness of adulthood and that there’s an expiration date to all of this — and how you’re going to live your life knowing that. […] There’s a decision we’re faced with when experiencing loss and the inevitable grief that follows. Do we let it sink us? Try to ignore it and pretend it’s not there? Or do we search and dig until we find signs of beauty in life and all of its experiences? In a way, the grief will always define you but being together and creating something meaningful from all of the hardships has been the most helpful tool I’ve found.”

Listen to “Bed Head” above and find the The Million Masks Of God art and tracklist below.

1. “Inaudible”

2. “Angel Of Death”

3. “Keel Timing”

4. “Bed Head”

5. “Annie”

6. “Telepath”

7. “Let It Storm”

8. “Dinosaur”

9. “Obstacle”

10. “Way Back”

11. “The Internet”

The Million Masks Of God is out 4/30 via Loma Vista Recordings. Pre-order it here.