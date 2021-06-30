Manchester Orchestra are a few months removed from the release of their latest album, The Million Masks Of God. Songs like the single “Bed Head” are in-your-face rockers, but that’s not the only thing they’re capable of being. This was proven today with a new remix of that song from Local Natives. The rework goes decidedly lighter, giving the song softer, more dance-ready instrumentation.

Andy Hull recently told Uproxx of the band’s new album, “We knew we really wanted from the beginning for it to be all connected in a similar way as Black Mile, but more thought out, and allowing the songs to fold in on each other. And having repeated melodies and phrases that, at the end of the second song, is the same melody and lyrical nod to the fifth song. That happens all over the record. Throwing out the rule book that we had made for ourselves about even what a song can be. It’s been a really difficult record to pick a single and pick songs to play for people, because I do feel like it’s best served as a whole thing. The album’s the song.”

Listen to “Bed Head (Local Natives Remix)” above and compare it to the original version of the song below. Manchester Orchestra also recently announced 2021 and 2022 tour dates, so find those below as well.

10/05/2021 — Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey

10/06/2021 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

10/08/2021 — Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

10/09/2021 — Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live

10/10/2021 — St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

10/12/2021 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

10/13/2021 — Richmond, VA @ The National

10/15/2021 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

10/16/2021 — Baltimore, MD @ Ram’s Head Live

10/18/2021 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues

10/19/2021 — Portland, ME @ State Theater

10/21/2021 — New York, NY @ The Hammerstein Ballroom

11/16/2021 — Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

11/17/2021 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

11/18/2021 — Birmingham, AL @ Alabama Theater

11/19/2021 — Atlanta GA @ Manchester Orchestra’s The Stuffing at Fox Theatre

02/16/2022 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

02/17/2022 — Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

02/18/2022 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater

02/19/2022 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

02/21/2022 — Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theater

02/22/2022 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

02/23/2022 — Seattle, WA @ Moore Theater

02/25/2022 — Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theater

02/26/2022 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

02/27/2022 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

03/01/2022 — Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

03/02/2022 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

03/04/2022 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s

03/05/2022 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

03/06/2022 — Omaha, NE @ The Admiral

03/08/2022 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

03/09/2022 — Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre

03/11/2022 — Columbus, OH @ Express Live!

03/12/2022 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

03/13/2022 — Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo Riverworks

03/15/2022 — Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

03/16/2022 — Montréal, QC @ Corona Theatre

The Million Masks Of God is out now via Loma Vista Recordings. Get it here.