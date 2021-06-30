Manchester Orchestra are a few months removed from the release of their latest album, The Million Masks Of God. Songs like the single “Bed Head” are in-your-face rockers, but that’s not the only thing they’re capable of being. This was proven today with a new remix of that song from Local Natives. The rework goes decidedly lighter, giving the song softer, more dance-ready instrumentation.
Andy Hull recently told Uproxx of the band’s new album, “We knew we really wanted from the beginning for it to be all connected in a similar way as Black Mile, but more thought out, and allowing the songs to fold in on each other. And having repeated melodies and phrases that, at the end of the second song, is the same melody and lyrical nod to the fifth song. That happens all over the record. Throwing out the rule book that we had made for ourselves about even what a song can be. It’s been a really difficult record to pick a single and pick songs to play for people, because I do feel like it’s best served as a whole thing. The album’s the song.”
Listen to “Bed Head (Local Natives Remix)” above and compare it to the original version of the song below. Manchester Orchestra also recently announced 2021 and 2022 tour dates, so find those below as well.
10/05/2021 — Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey
10/06/2021 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
10/08/2021 — Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
10/09/2021 — Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live
10/10/2021 — St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
10/12/2021 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
10/13/2021 — Richmond, VA @ The National
10/15/2021 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
10/16/2021 — Baltimore, MD @ Ram’s Head Live
10/18/2021 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues
10/19/2021 — Portland, ME @ State Theater
10/21/2021 — New York, NY @ The Hammerstein Ballroom
11/16/2021 — Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom
11/17/2021 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
11/18/2021 — Birmingham, AL @ Alabama Theater
11/19/2021 — Atlanta GA @ Manchester Orchestra’s The Stuffing at Fox Theatre
02/16/2022 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
02/17/2022 — Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
02/18/2022 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater
02/19/2022 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
02/21/2022 — Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theater
02/22/2022 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
02/23/2022 — Seattle, WA @ Moore Theater
02/25/2022 — Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theater
02/26/2022 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
02/27/2022 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
03/01/2022 — Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
03/02/2022 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
03/04/2022 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s
03/05/2022 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
03/06/2022 — Omaha, NE @ The Admiral
03/08/2022 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
03/09/2022 — Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre
03/11/2022 — Columbus, OH @ Express Live!
03/12/2022 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
03/13/2022 — Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo Riverworks
03/15/2022 — Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
03/16/2022 — Montréal, QC @ Corona Theatre
The Million Masks Of God is out now via Loma Vista Recordings. Get it here.