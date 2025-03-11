Måneskin is perhaps the biggest Italian musical export of the past half-decade, and now leader Damiano David is looking the ride the momentum into a solo career: Today (March 11), he announced his debut solo album, Funny Little Fears.

In a statement, David says of the project:

“I’ve always been afraid of heights, that any moment the ground breaks apart under my feet and in one second, everything’s gone. I’ve been afraid of darkness, an immensity I don’t get to see or understand, that might take me if I don’t watch my steps. I’ve been afraid of myself, asking for too much, chasing something I didn’t even know if I really wanted. And honestly sometimes I’m still scared, but I wrote myself a manual. Hope u find it helpful too. I called it Funny Little Fears. With love – Damiano.”

The album features previously released singles “Born With A Broken Heart, “Silverlines,” and “Next Summer.”

Check out the Funny Little Fears cover art and tracklist below, along with David’s upcoming tour dates.