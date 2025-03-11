Måneskin is perhaps the biggest Italian musical export of the past half-decade, and now leader Damiano David is looking the ride the momentum into a solo career: Today (March 11), he announced his debut solo album, Funny Little Fears.
In a statement, David says of the project:
“I’ve always been afraid of heights, that any moment the ground breaks apart under my feet and in one second, everything’s gone. I’ve been afraid of darkness, an immensity I don’t get to see or understand, that might take me if I don’t watch my steps. I’ve been afraid of myself, asking for too much, chasing something I didn’t even know if I really wanted. And honestly sometimes I’m still scared, but I wrote myself a manual. Hope u find it helpful too. I called it Funny Little Fears. With love – Damiano.”
The album features previously released singles “Born With A Broken Heart, “Silverlines,” and “Next Summer.”
Check out the Funny Little Fears cover art and tracklist below, along with David’s upcoming tour dates.
Damiano David’s Funny Little Fears Album Cover Artwork
Damiano David’s Funny Little Fears Tracklist
1. “Voices”
2. “Next Summer”
3. “Zombie Lady”
4. “The Bruise”
5. “Sick Of Myself”
6. “Angel”
7. “Tango”
8. “Born With A Broken Heart”
9. “Tangerine”
10. “Mars”
11. “The First Time”
12. “Perfect Life”
13. “Silverlines”
14. “Solitude (No One Understands Me)”
Damiano David’s 2025 Tour Dates
06/21 — Lisbon, Portugal @ MEO Kalorama
07/05 — Belgium @ Rock Werchter
07/17 — Carhaix, France @ Vieilles Charrues
08/01 — Montreal, QC, Canada @ Osheaga
09/11 — Poland, Warsaw @ COS Torwar
09/13 — Germany, Berlin @ Uber Eats Music Hall
09/15 — Netherlands, Amsterdam @ AFAS Live
09/17 — Germany, Cologne @ Palladium
09/21 — Spain, Barcelona @ Saint Jordi Club
09/22 — Spain, Madrid @ WiZink Center
09/26 — France, Paris @ Adidas Arena
09/28 — UK, London @ Roundhouse
09/29 — UK, London @ Roundhouse
10/02 — Belgium, Brussels @ Forest National
10/04 — Switzerland, Zurich @ Halle622
10/07 — Italy, Milan @ Unipol Forum
10/11 — Italy, Rome @ Palazzo dello Sport
10/12 — Italy, Rome @ Palazzo dello Sport
10/22 — Australia, Sydney @ Enmore Theatre
10/24 — Australia, Melbourne @ Forum
10/27 — Japan, Tokyo @ Tokyo Garden Theater
10/29 — Japan, Osaka @ Zepp Osaka Bayside
11/07 — Brazil, Sao Paulo @ Tokio Marine Hall
11/09 — Chile, Santiago @ Teatro Caupolican
11/11 — Argentina, Buenos Aires @ Complejo C Art Media
11/13 — Colombia, Bogotà @ Teatro Royal Center
11/17 — Mexico, Mexico City @ Auditorio BlackBerry
11/21 — USA, Seattle @ Paramount Theatre
11/23 — USA, San Francisco @ The Masonic
11/25 — USA, Los Angeles @ The Wiltern
11/29 — USA, Chicago @ The Riviera Theatre
11/30 — USA, Detroit @ The Fillmore Detroit
12/02 — Canada, Toronto @ Coca-Cola Coliseum
12/04 — Canada, Montreal @ MTELUS
12/06 — USA, Philadelphia @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
12/08 — USA, New York @ Brooklyn Paramount
12/09 — USA, New York @ Brooklyn Paramount
12/16 — USA, Washington DC @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
Funny Little Fears is out 5/16 via Sony Music Italy/Arista. Find more information here.