Back in December 2023, Madrid, Spain’s Mad Cool Festival unveiled the initial lineup for its 2024 festival. Now, the final names have been revealed today (February 1) and the poster is set in stone ahead of the fest, which runs from July 10 to 13.

Most notably, The Killers were added as headliners, as they’ll close out the festival in the 13th. Måneskin locked down a headlining slot as well, on the 12th.

Other names newly added to the lineup include Rema, Tyla, Sexyy Red, Lord Huron, Nia Archives, Alec Benjamin, 2ManyDJs DJ Set, Claudia León, Dead Posey, Depresión Sonora, Bar Italia, Andres Campo, Picture Parlour, Sea Girls, Nadye, Comandante Twin, Julia Sabaté, Choses Sauvages, and Slix.

They join a lineup that already included Dua Lipa, Pearl Jam (the other two headliners), The Smashing Pumpkins, Janelle Monáe, Jessie Ware, Sum 41, Bring Me The Horizon, Avril Lavigne, Arlo Parks, Greta Van Fleet, Kenya Grace, Genesis Owusu, The Gaslight Anthem, and Uproxx’s August 2023 cover star Ashnikko.

Tickets are still available through the Mad Cool website. A 4-day ticket is currently going for 210€ (about $227), while 1-day tickets are €89 (about $96).

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.