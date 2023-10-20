Hot off her performance at the 2023 MTV VMAs, Brazilian pop star Anitta has released a new single, “Mil Veces,” from her upcoming album Funk Generation. “Mil veces” means “a thousand times” in English, and the song makes the lament toward a problematic lover and the ongoing cycle of falling back into old habits while struggling to walk away. “Ya lo hemos hecho mil veces,” she sings (“We have already done it a thousand times”). “It’s a relationship dynamic that many people have already experienced,” she said in the press release for the song. “I think ‘Mil Veces’ will relate to many people.”

In the steamy video, which co-stars Italian rockstar Damiano David of Måneskin, Anitta and David act out the toxic cycle, which includes some passionate shower scenes along with equally heated arguments. In the press release, Anitta says of working with David, “This video is really sexy! Sexy, dynamic, and it has a beautiful aesthetic… working with Damiano, who is endearing and has become a true friend, was incredible. I loved the end result and hope everyone likes it.”

“Mil Veces” is just the latest of Anitta’s efforts to get back to her Brazilian roots on Funk Generation after indulging in a variety of styles and languages on her 2022 album, Versions Of Me. Other efforts to do so include her EP, A Favela Love Story, which featured the song “Casi Casi.”