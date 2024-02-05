Dove Cameron and Måneskin singer Damiano David have a lot in common! They’re both up-and-coming singers in their mid-to-late 20s, and most notably, it appears they are in a relationship with each other.

Are Dove Cameron And Måneskin’s Damiano David Dating?

It certainly looks like it: The two attended Clive Davis’ Grammy Gala together on February 3, and there, they walked the red carpet and kissed for the cameras. As People notes, they were later seen holding hands inside the gala.

The two have been rumored to be an item for a few months now. In September 2023, Cameron was spotted at Måneskin’s Madison Square Garden concert (again according to People). Shortly after, she was seen at another of the band’s shows in Brazil. In November, Cameron and David were photographed kissing on Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia.

This apparent relationship follows an incident this summer when a video of David kissing a mystery woman went viral on TikTok, while he was supposedly dating longterm girlfriend Giorgia Soleri. In his apology, though, David claimed he and Soleri had broken up before the video was shot.

Meanwhile, both Cameron and Måneskin had new projects last year, with Alchemical: Volume 1 and Rush!, respectively.