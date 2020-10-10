In July, Rilo Kiley announced they are reissuing their revered 1999 debut album. Shortly afterwards, several acclaimed indie musicians joined together to pay homage to the group by covering their favorite Rilo Kiley songs for a benefit project. Last week, the compilation No Bad Words For The Coast Today: The Execution Of All Things Covers Comp was announced with Sad13’s “Paint’s Peeling” cover and now, Mannequin Pussy shares their rendition of the band’s “The Execution Of All Things.”

In a statement about their “The Execution Of All Things” choice, Mannequin Pussy said they’re consistently “awestruck” by Rilo Kiley’s music:

“Rilo Kiley is the band where I can confidently say that they are simultaneously one of my favorites but they also give me musical amnesia. By that, I mean I can obsessively listen to their discography for months and then – as though someone placed a curse on me – I forget they exist. This curse is really a gift because when I remember how much I love them, it’s like discovering them again for the first time, that sense of wonder for the songs never goes away – no matter how many times I’ve gone through their albums. I’m awestruck by Jenny’s gift for prose and poetry and her expressive voice, Blake’s tremendous capacity to create ‘noodly’ riffs that never sound cheesy but that always perfectly complement and elevate every song. Listening to this band you can sense the collaboration. Collaboration between talented people can create magic and that’s what they are to me – musical magic.”

Listen to Mannequin Pussy cover Rilo Kiley’s “The Execution Of All Things” above.

No Bad Words For The Coast Today: The Execution Of All Things Covers Comp is out 11/6 via Bandcamp. Pre-order it here.

