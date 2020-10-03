Shortly after Rilo Kiley announced a reissue of their seminal 1999 debut album, several indie artists who attribute their career to the group decided to pay homage to the iconic band. Musicians like Sad13‘s Sadie Dupuis, Adult Mom, Mannequin Pussy, and more announced a benefit compilation project covering Rilo Kiley’s The Execution Of All Things album.

Announcing No Bad Words For The Coast Today: The Execution Of All Things Covers Comp on Friday, Dupuis shared the album’s lead single, which is her fuzzy reimagining of Rilo Kiley’s track “Paint’s Peeling.” In a statement alongside the single, Dupuis discussed how Rilo Kiley has influenced her own music:

“I bought the Execution of All Things over Saddle Creek’s mail order, and remember listening over and over again to ‘Paint’s Peeling’ on my tiny bedroom CD player, blown away by the song’s final explosion into all-consuming distortion. Years later, when Speedy Ortiz was mixing Twerp Verse with Mike Mogis in Omaha, I was very amused to see a trophy the band had made for him in the studio, awarding him ‘For Outstanding Achievements as a True Devastator of the Recording Arts.’ I wanted to pay homage to that ‘devastato’ heaviness by slowing the song down and, for the most part, putting it in a waltz time–almost like Sleep covering Rilo Kiley. But I couldn’t help myself from incorporating some of the poppier Mogis production trademarks, like Casio-ish beats and cavernous backing vocals. As a teen, RK was one of my biggest songwriting influences, and Jenny Lewis (who Speedy has been lucky enough to open for/go out dancing with) continues to inspire me with each of her projects, so it was a treat to return to the record that first drew me into their world.”

Along with praising Rilo Kiley’s influence, the album will also benefit a charity organization. Proceeds from the project will be donated to G.L.I.T.S., a NYC-based social justice, advocacy, and service organization that addresses the health and rights of transgender sex workers.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;a href=”<a href="https://untilcricketsguideyouback.bandcamp.com/album/no-bad-words-for-the-coast-today-the-execution-of-all-things-covers-comp-2&#8243" rel="nofollow">https://untilcricketsguideyouback.bandcamp.com/album/no-bad-words-for-the-coast-today-the-execution-of-all-things-covers-comp-2&#8243</a>; data-mce-href=”<a href="https://untilcricketsguideyouback.bandcamp.com/album/no-bad-words-for-the-coast-today-the-execution-of-all-things-covers-comp-2″&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;No" rel="nofollow">https://untilcricketsguideyouback.bandcamp.com/album/no-bad-words-for-the-coast-today-the-execution-of-all-things-covers-comp-2″&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;No</a> Bad Words For The Coast Today: The Execution Of All Things Covers Comp by Various Artists&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;

Listen to Sad13 cover Rilo Kiley’s “Paint’s Peeling” above and see the No Bad Words For The Coast Today: The Execution Of All Things Covers Comp cover art and tracklist below.

1. “The Good That Won’t Come Out” by Gladie

2. “Paint’s Peeling” by Sad13

3. “The Execution of All Things” by Mannequin Pussy

4. “So Long” by Eric Slick

5. “Capturing Moods” by Diet Cig

6. “A Better Son/Daughter” by Verdigrls

7. “Hail to Whatever You Found In The Sunlight That Surrounds You” by Sailor Boyfriend

8. “My Slumbering Heart” by Dump Him

9. “Three Hopeful Thoughts” by Gay Meat

10. “With Arms Outstretched” by Adult Mom

11. “Spectacular Views” by Lisa Prank

12. “Emotional” by Riverby

13. “Jenny You’re Barely Alive” by Aftercrush

14. “Glendora” by Anika Pyle

No Bad Words For The Coast Today: The Execution Of All Things Covers Comp is out 11/6 via Bandcamp. Pre-order it here.