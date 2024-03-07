After The Marías previously teased their new album with a cryptic underwater video, the band has now announced their next album titled Submarine. They also had another surprise for fans today, as they have shared a new single from it called “Run Your Mouth.”

“All the sh*t you put me through put me through / And now you’re talking bout me too and I know / That I could never get away from you / I’ll wait for you to turn around and talk it through but we won’t,” lead singer María Zardoya sings over a chill and groovy instrumental.

Directed by Bethany Vargas, the entertaining music video leans into the album’s color palette of blue, as the band performs in a few futuristic-looking spaces. It also creatively plays with doubles of the band members appearing throughout.

“This was one of the first songs Josh and I wrote on Submarine,” Zardoya added in a statement. “I was conflict-avoidant at the time and whenever someone wanted to talk about something serious, I’d run and hide. I learned that was a protective mechanism and I didn’t have the capacity to open up. There’s no other song on the album like it, hope you dance to this one.”

Check out “Run Your Mouth” above.

Submarine is out 5/31 via Nice Life Recording Company/Atlantic Records. Find more information here.

