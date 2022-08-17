The Indie group Martha‘s last album was the warm and witty 2019 LP Love Keeps Kicking. The inviting pop-punk songs strengthened their cult following, and fans have been waiting for new material ever since. Today is their lucky day, as the band have announced Please Don’t Take Me Back, arriving on 10/28.

The announcement comes with the release of the song “Baby, Does Your Heart Sink,” which right off the bat proves that they haven’t lost any of their charm. It starts with colorful, urgent guitar work and a bouncy rhythm. Speaking about the song, the band said, “‘Baby, Does Your Heart Sink’ is just your classic break-up song, but one designed to be played at the disco at the end of the world. If there are multiple timelines, worlds, and universes out there, you’ve really got to wonder how things are going in the others, don’t you?”

It arrives with a video shot at Sunderland’s Pop Recs, paying homage to the venue’s co-founder Dave Harper, who tragically passed away last year. “This was the first time we’d all been together as a band for a while, and it was a really fun day,” said drummer Nathan Stephens-Griffin about the video. “Pop Recs is a brilliant thing, and we want to support as much as possible – everyone should visit when they get a chance. We’ll be doing our Northeast album launch on that very same stage in early December and we can’t wait. Hopefully the people watching are more into it on the night though! It was also extremely cool to get to direct a video featuring a Futurehead and a Heartstring!”

Listen to “Baby, Does Your Heart Sink” above. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

1. “Beat, Perpetual”

2. “Every Day the Hope Gets Harder”

3. “Please Don’t Take Me Back”

4. “Irreversible Motion”

5. “Baby, Does Your Heart Sink?”

6. “F L A G // B U R N E R”

7. “Neon Lung”

8. “Take Me Back To The Old Days (Reprise)”

9. “Total Cancellation Of The Future”

10. “I Didn’t Come Here To Surrender”

11. “You Can’t Have a Good Time All Of The Time”

Please Don’t Take Me Back arrives 10/28 via Specialist Subject Records.