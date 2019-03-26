All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

Getty Image

Indie music has grown to include so much. It’s not just music that is released on independent labels, but speaks to an aesthetic that deviates from the norm and follows its own weirdo heart. It can come in the form of rock music, pop, or folk. In a sense, it says as much about the people that are drawn to it as it does about the people that make it.

Every week, Uproxx is rounding up the very best of the indie releases from the past seven days. This week saw Jenny Lewis further secure her place among rock and roll greats, a career-best effort from Strand Of Oaks, and Tame Impala turning their attention to the keys. Yeah, it was a pretty great week for new indie music.

Jenny Lewis — On The Line

Both in Rilo Kiley and as a solo artist, Jenny Lewis has had a remarkably consistent career that only now seems to be getting its fair shake. And her latest is among her best. Writing about the album, Uproxx’s Steven Hyden notes, “Her songwriting style, metaphorically speaking, is to invite you over, line up a row of stiff drinks, get you feeling a nice buzz, and then lay on some tough truths. She does it over and over on her great new album.”

Strand Of Oaks — Eraserland

On his sixth album as Strand Of Oaks, Timothy Showalter nearly lost everything after a deep depression put his career and life in jeopardy. But with the help of members of My Morning Jacket, he turned his low point into the best music of his career. Eraserland is an emotionally honest and stunningly grand record that feels destined to stand the test of time.