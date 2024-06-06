It has been almost 20 years since the first Fantastic Four movie, and almost 10 years since the rebooted Fantastic Four movie, so why not try it again, but this time with the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Disney on its side?

The Fantastic Four comic follows a group of scientists who venture to space and develop superpowers that alter their entire existence. The popular comic series has been adapted into various forms of media, but now Disney is ready to dig its Mickey Mouse claws into the IP.

The 2005 adaptation stars Jessica Alba, Chris Evans and Michael Chiklis, who also returned for the 2007 sequel, Rise Of The Silver Surfer. After disappointing box office numbers, the third installment was canceled. But wait! There’s more: Fox then opted to reboot the story in with Miles Teller, Jamie Bell and Michael B. Jordan in 2015, which was also met with disappointing box office numbers.

Following Disney’s acquisition of Fox Studios, The Fantastic Four was mentioned in 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness when John Krasinski briefly appeared as an iteration of Reed Richards a.k.a Mr. Fantastic before being brutally murdered by Wanda Maximoff. These guys have not had a very good time.

Finally, The MCU is ready to properly take on the foursome with The Fantastic Four, slated to hit theaters next year. WandaVision director Matt Shakman is set to direct. Clearly, the legacy of a giant rock man cannot be destroyed. Here is everything we know about the highly anticipated reboot. Hopefully this one sticks!