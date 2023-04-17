Matty Healy 1975 Lolla Chile 2023
Getty Image
Indie

The Rat From ‘Flushed Away’ Is Apparently ‘Genuinely Based On’ Matty Healy, The 1975’s Singer Explained

Matty Healy used the Australian dates of The 1975’s At Their Very Best Tour to make a couple of declarations. In Adelaide on April 12, Healy explained his decision to deactivate from social media because “the era of me being a f*cking a**hole is gonna come to an end.”

Healy then introduced his rat era in Brisbane on Saturday, April 15, according to Australian outlet The Music.

“There’s a meme that I’m a specific rat, which, is it the kid from Flushed Away?” Healy told the crowd, as captured by The Music and BBC Radio 1. “This is actually doing me damage. I’m not cashing in on anything there. But we’re all friends, and I’ve seen that meme so many times, and it’s made me laugh. And the reason I’ve not said anything about it is because — I mean, listen, the reason I’m successful is because of this f*cking brilliant band right here.”

He continued, “Guys, you know my parents are actors. My mother is an actress. She’s a legend! Give it up for mum! Her godfather is a producer, and he produces movies. I wasn’t actually close with him until I was around about probably about 14 years old or something like that. But anyway, he was looking for inspiration for a movie he was producing called Flushed Away. So, it is genuinely based on me. I know that seems ridiculous, but if you do enough internet research, you’ll be able to be find out that that’s true. They did a good job, so maybe I am officially a f*cking rat now.”

BBC Radio 1 did that internet research and confirmed that Healy’s godfather is Ian La Frenais, who is listed as a writer with a “story by” credit on the Flushed Away IMDb page:

Flushed Away came out in 2006. Its synopsis reads, “The story of an uptown rat that gets flushed down the toilet from his penthouse apartment, ending in the sewers of London, where he has to learn a whole new and different way of life.”

The rat is named Roddy, voiced by Hugh Jackman. Kate Winslet, Ian McKellen, and Andy Serkis were also among the voice cast.

See some of the best reactions below.

