Matty Healy of The 1975 has made several headlines over the course of the past few months. While on The 1975’s At Their Very Best tour, the band’s lead vocalist has done everything from making out with fans, to getting tattoos, to eating raw meat on stage. But off stage, Healy has become known for his rants on social media. In one of his rants back in February, fans believed he was mocking Yungblud.

During a performance in Adelaide, Australia last night (April 12), Healy revealed that he is deactivating his social media accounts. When asked by a fan in the audience why he chose to do so, Healy simply replied, “The era of me being a f*cking asshole is going to come to an end.”

After Healy declared the end of an era, the audience responded with cheers.

He continued, saying, “I perform all the time, and it’s my job, and I love doing this, but I can’t perform off the stage anymore as I just want to be a bloke.”

This isn’t the first time Healy has deactivated social media. Back in 2020, he explained via Reddit that he had stepped away from social media, and that he was happier without it.

“I’m a much better person when I am not actively engaged with social media,” said Healy. “I’m more present and the people around me whom I love feel more cared for. I’m genuinely a happier person.”