Ice Spice and Instagram might have some issues now. The “Bikini Bottom” rapper had her post removed, citing it represented “violence and dangerous organizations,” which went against the app’s community guidelines.

Her original post was a selfie, which she captioned “Ayo Isis,” along with an eye emoji. She then posted a screenshot of the deletion alert to her Instagram story, writing, “can’t type my name is ode,” with a crying emoji. Because the Bronx musician’s real name is Isis Naija Gaston.

While Ice Spice has millions of followers on the platform, you’d think it wouldn’t have gotten flagged for what it thought it was referencing, but the social media algorithms seem to just be… doing whatever these days.

As for her music, she recently collaborated with Nicki Minaj on “Princess Diana” and PinkPantheress on the “Boy’s A Liar” remix.

“I’m so excited to be collaborating with her because I’m really a huge fan, ever since I first heard of her I’ve been a fan,” Spice shared with Dazed about PinkPantheress earlier this year. “So for her to ask me to hop on ‘Boy’s a Liar,’ I’m really excited. And the video is fire too. It’s unexpected, but we still have a correlation to each other somehow. Even before the record, fans really wanted it. There was already requests for that.”

