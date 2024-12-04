Azealia Banks and The 1975’s Matty Healy aren’t on the best of terms right now, to put it lightly. In November, the two went back and forth online after Banks shared some unflattering thoughts about Charli XCX’s performance on Saturday Night Live, and now they’re back at it again.

As NME notes, the latest round of beef started with Banks again going after Charli, writing on X (formerly Twitter), “Charli used to be soooo pretty. Ugh. Boaaa, I swear them weho gays be having the girls questioning themselves meanwhile they all scraping k off a cookie sheet, eating cold bossanova and sharing panties. Tuh.”

Healy replied, “Azealia you seem to have a blind spot when it comes to your ‘reads’. All the women you attack seem to be culturally relevant, attractive, divisive and NICE people. I think this makes you jealous cos you’re so talented but everything else about you is a failure. Just rap bro.”

Banks then continued from there with a series of tweets, including one in which she said of Charli and Healy, “You both look like you share needles.” Healy responded, “I now you think your life is some episode of the library is open but I am not the one. Talk to me like that I’m not gonna side eye you at an awards do I’m going to f*cking slap you so hard I’ll get a Guinness world record for the highest a rat some b*tch calls a wig has ever flown.”

Healy later had some regret there, as he deleted the tweet and wrote, “Nah I can’t be saying I’m gonna hit a girl that’s insane I’m sorry. You just can’t keep being so mean about my mates and my mrs it’s really hurtful gets me well defensive.”

Then, in reference to Charli and Lorde’s “Girl, So Confusing” remix, Healy tweeted, “No but we should actually sort this out on the remix @azealiaslacewig.”

Banks didn’t seem interested in a reconciliation, though, as she later tweeted that The 1975 makes “urban outfitters music for tweenies.”

So, in conclusion, Healy and Banks: still not buds.