These days, it seems like Azealia Banks is more widely recognized for her colorful commentary rather than her first literary career—writing tracks. The “Chasing Time” rapper has taken digs at fellow musicians, Matty Healy, Beyoncé, Doja Cat, Cardi B, Troye Sivan, Teyana Taylor, Kanye West (Ye), Sia, and Nicki Minaj to name a few.

But come this fall, Azealia Banks will take a temporary break from online trolling to knock out a list of tour dates across the UK and US. Starting in September, Azealia Banks is set to travel through Britain for several shows at venues such as the O2 Academy Brixton, O2 Academy Glasgow, Stylus, and more. Then in October, Azealia Banks and Louis XIV are scheduled to join forces for three performances in the US.

Fans can purchase tickets for the European dates. However, if they want to attend one of the three US show, that presale won’t start until July 26 at 12 noon Eastern. Find more information here. Continue below to view the full tour schedule.