Love or hate it Matty Healy always has something to say (even when it is insensitive, unwanted, or crass). But sometimes, The 1975’s frontman’s commentary can lead to something amazing (hello, Oasis reunion).

Well, Matty Healy’s thoughts could live on for eternity in the form of a book. Today (October 22), Matty Healy seemingly teased that fans could expect an authored piece from him. While promoting his appearance on Doomscroll hosted by Joshua Citarella, he keep the rumor mill into motion.

“God I wish I could have an entire book about Matty and the internet,” commented one person on YouTube.

Healy’s response of the looking eye emoji served as enough confirmation for supporters.

However, after his post gained traction on X (formerly Twitter), Taylor Swift fans quickly chimed in with a theory about the supposed literary work.

One user speculated that Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department song “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived,” was actually about Healy. The user uploaded a screenshot (viewable here) of the lyrics that read: “Were you writing a book? / Were you a sleeper cell spy? / In 50 years will all this be declassified?”

“[Oh my f*cking God] he actually was 😭 he’s pure evil,” wrote another.

Overwhelming others disparaged the musician from continuing with the book if he hasn’t already completed it.

“Matty Healy threatens to release a book,” joked one user.

“Now who on EARTH would comment that or even WANT THAT,” asked another.

“We don’t want it,” added another.

While some asked for another type of creative work from him. “We wanted an album,” chimed one user.

Whether or not Matty Healy is actually working on a book is still speculation as is its topic. But it shouldn’t be difficult for him to crank one out.