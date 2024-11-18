Azealia Banks was not a fan of Charli XCX’s dual role as host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live this past weekend. “I legit just a caught how this song a lazy artist studio interpolation of Ciara’s 1,2 step,” Banks wrote on X (formerly Twitter) about her performance of “360.” After accusing Charli of having “flow just without the swag,” she continued, “I guess brat is when nobody has to tell u ur trash because u already know ur trash. This actually gets worse and worse.”

The “rantings of a lunatic” (as Banks describes herself) caught the attention of Matty Healy, whose 1975 bandmate, George Daniel, is engaged to Charli. “Shut up you f*cking prat,” he wrote in response. In a follow-up tweet, Healy added, “Being more annoying than me is actually impressive.”

This isn’t the first time Banks and Healy have sparred. She called him a “full incel” while he was rumored to be dating Taylor Swift. “Taylor, this guy is gonna give you scabies. He’s not on the level of powerful p*ss you worked hella hard to build. Ugh, so many much cooler people in music to work with,” she wrote in an Instagram Story. “You cannot be letting him climb the rich white coochie mountain, sis.” In a separate incident, Banks also advised Healy to eat “a strong green salad” and “wash [his] d*ck.”