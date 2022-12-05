This past weekend’s Audacy Beach Festival in Fort Lauderdale, Florida was chock full of alternative rock bands from different eras. Muse and Jack White closed down Saturday night’s slate, while The 1975 and Machine Gun Kelly brought the weekend home on Sunday night. But The 1975’s Matty Healy didn’t want to wait until his band’s evening time slot to hit the stage and ended up hopping on to help Dashboard Confessional close their afternoon set with a song that was released 20 years ago.

“Emo multiverse is glitching,” Healy captioned in an Instagram video of him shredding away on the guitar as Dashboard Confessional ended their set with “Hands Down.” Chris Carraba belts away as a sweaty Healy can be seen mouthing the lyrics to the tune in the background.

“Hands Down” was part of Dashboard Confessional’s third studio album, A Mark, a Mission, a Brand, a Scar, which came out in 2003. So the emo nostalgia was indeed in full effect. Speaking of which, Dashboard Confessional played the emo-palooza that was When We Were Young Fest this past October in Las Vegas. The 1975 has been plenty busy this year themselves, releasing their latest album, Being Funny In A Foreign Language, one of Uproxx’s Best Albums of 2022.