Metallica’s lead vocalist and guitarist James Hetfield is a full-on rock star. But that hasn’t stopped the “Master Of Puppets” singer from being a man of the people (and apparently dogs).

So much so, that Hetfield has agreed to forgo some much deserved downtime for a good cause. According to a Charity Buzz webpage, one lucky fan can win a dinner date with the musician, but it’ll cost five figures.

To help raise money for Adaptive Sports Foundation, Hetfield will make himself available for a dining experience as a part of the organization’s fundraising auction. As with anything, there are a few stipulations. First off, those interested must be willing to entering the bid, which now starts at $31,000. Next, the dinner must be held in Denver, Colorado.

The winner has three months to secure their date within the auction’s closing. However, you can schedule the meal less than a year out from their winning bid. On the positive side, the victor is allowed to bring up to three friends to the nearly two hour dinner, one photo to commemorate the moment is allowed, and depending on the item’s size, Hetfield is willing to autograph an object of the winner’s choosing.

In addition to the bid, the winner must agree to pay for the entire meal, which will include Hetfield, an ASF athlete, and an accompanying staff member. If you are ok with that, try your luck and wallet.

The bidding will end on August 21 and currently stands at $28,500 among 21 bids. Find more information here.