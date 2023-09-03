On Thursday (August 31), users raved online about a stray dog that went to SoFi Stadium to attend Metallica’s M72 World Tour stop in Inglewood, California, on August 27. As odd as the canine’s journey to the SoFi Stadium, considering it couldn’t even join the band’s epic mosh pit. Its animal instincts must’ve given him a hint that the band would be taking a brief hiatus soon.

Yesterday (September 2), via the band’s official X (formerly Twitter) account, a representative revealed that their show scheduled for tonight (September 3) at Phoenix, Arizona’s State Farm Stadium was postponed.

In the group’s statement, they shared that lead vocalist James Hetfield had contracted COVID, which forced them to pull the plug. The show has been rescheduled to September 9 in the hopes that Hetfield is fully recovered by then. For ticketholders who cannot attend the new date, they did list refund options.

Read the complete statement below.

NIGHT TWO IN GLENDALE IS RESCHEDULED TO SEPTEMBER 9! We’re very sorry to report that tomorrow’s scheduled M72 date at State Farm Stadium has been postponed to Saturday, September 9, 2023, as, unfortunately, COVID has caught up with James. We’re extremely disappointed and regret any inconvenience this has caused you; we look forward to returning to complete the M72 No Repeat Weekend in Glendale next Saturday. All tickets for September 3 will be honored at the September 9 show. For more information, including refund details, if you cannot join next weekend, please visit http://SeatGeek.com. Keep your eyes on http://Metallica.com and our socials for additional details and updates. PS: All M72 Weekend Takeover events scheduled for today and tomorrow (9/2 and 9/3) are still happening.

In addition to their ongoing tour, Metallica is also set to perform live at Power Trip Festival, slated to go down in October.