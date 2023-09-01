Metallica shared their new album 72 Seasons earlier this year, so now, the legendary band is currently on a massive tour. The other weekend, Jason Momoa jumped in the mosh pit at their Los Angeles show, and now more unreal things are transpiring at their concerts.

Also at LA’s SoFi Stadium, a dog snuck into the event all by herself and has gone viral after photos were shared of the wholesome, happy canine. On social media, Metallica posted about the wild situation, not without the delightful pun “Master of Puppies.” They wrote:

“You might have heard we had a four-legged fan join us for #M72LA! Despite reports to the contrary, our friend Storm snuck out of her home adjacent to @SoFiStadium and made her way to the gig all by herself. After a full night taking in the show with her #MetallicaFamily, Storm was safely reunited with her actual family the next day. She had a great time listening to her favorite songs, including ‘Barx Æterna,’ ‘Master of Puppies,’ and ‘The Mailman That Never Comes.’ And in case you were wondering, no. You definitely shouldn’t bring your furry friends to the #M72 World Tour. But this dog sure did have her day…”

As for the “reports to the contrary,” a Facebook post from the The Animal Hope & Wellness Foundation (the source of the photo from the Metallica tweet) initially indicated the dog was brought to the concert and “abandoned” there. The post also noted, “He was taken to the local shelter, which at the moment we are trying to pull her from. Regardless of what people think, no dog should be taken to a rock concert. It was extremely loud, and that poor pup was definitely scared. The dog looks to be a Akita Shephard mix. Very friendly and sweet.”

