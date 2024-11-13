Early next year, Michigander, the alt-rock project of songwriter Jason Singer, will release his official debut album. It has been a while in the making, given the fact that Singer started this endeavor roughly a decade ago at this point. But Michigander’s full-length debut is nearly here, and early singles like “Emotional” and “Giving Up” indicate something promising.

Throughout 12 tracks, Singer evokes everyone from Manchester Orchestra to Bruce Springsteen, which is shorthand for sweeping choruses, sticky hooks, and reflective lyricism. After spending years cranking out singles and EPs, it’s fulfilling to hear the Kalamazoo native posit his most fully realized vision yet.

Ahead of the album’s release this February, Singer sat down with Uproxx to talk about Foals, Stranger Things, The National, and more in our latest Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Very hard soft rock.

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

Well, if the world is still around, I’d like to maybe have one of my songs in a Stranger Things remake, then I can be like Kate Bush.

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

I think if there was one artist or “band” that inspires me the most and has for so long, it would be The National. I’ve loved that band so much for so long and really admire how they operate and the music and risks they take.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life and what was it?

OK, so this is pretty recent but someone just took me to Uchiko in Austin and I seriously can’t stop thinking about it. I love sushi and that place has ruined all other sushi for me.

Tell us about the best concert you’ve ever attended.

I got to see Jack White a few months ago in Detroit at St Andrew’s Hall. He’s one of my first heroes and that was the first time I got to see him live. It was very special.

What song never fails to make you emotional?

“Heavenly Father” by Bon Iver.

What’s the last thing you Googled?

Quincy Jones quotes

Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?

I’ve slept in the van at a truck stop in the middle of winter before. It was not fun.