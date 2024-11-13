Early next year, Michigander, the alt-rock project of songwriter Jason Singer, will release his official debut album. It has been a while in the making, given the fact that Singer started this endeavor roughly a decade ago at this point. But Michigander’s full-length debut is nearly here, and early singles like “Emotional” and “Giving Up” indicate something promising.
Throughout 12 tracks, Singer evokes everyone from Manchester Orchestra to Bruce Springsteen, which is shorthand for sweeping choruses, sticky hooks, and reflective lyricism. After spending years cranking out singles and EPs, it’s fulfilling to hear the Kalamazoo native posit his most fully realized vision yet.
Ahead of the album’s release this February, Singer sat down with Uproxx to talk about Foals, Stranger Things, The National, and more in our latest Q&A.
What are four words you would use to describe your music?
Very hard soft rock.
It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?
Well, if the world is still around, I’d like to maybe have one of my songs in a Stranger Things remake, then I can be like Kate Bush.
Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?
I think if there was one artist or “band” that inspires me the most and has for so long, it would be The National. I’ve loved that band so much for so long and really admire how they operate and the music and risks they take.
Where did you eat the best meal of your life and what was it?
OK, so this is pretty recent but someone just took me to Uchiko in Austin and I seriously can’t stop thinking about it. I love sushi and that place has ruined all other sushi for me.
Tell us about the best concert you’ve ever attended.
I got to see Jack White a few months ago in Detroit at St Andrew’s Hall. He’s one of my first heroes and that was the first time I got to see him live. It was very special.
What song never fails to make you emotional?
“Heavenly Father” by Bon Iver.
What’s the last thing you Googled?
Quincy Jones quotes
Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?
I’ve slept in the van at a truck stop in the middle of winter before. It was not fun.
What’s your favorite city in the world to perform and what’s the city you hope to perform in for the first time?
I love playing in Chicago. I feel like every time we play there it’s just really great. Sort of feels like a hometown for some reason. But, I’d really love to play somewhere in Japan someday.
What’s one piece of advice you’d go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self?
Don’t take yourself so seriously and vote for Obama.
What’s one of your hidden talents?
I’m pretty good at Call of Duty and I am not proud of it.
If you had a million dollars to donate to charity, what cause would you support and why?
Great question, I would try to find something that could impact the neighborhoods of Detroit and I’m not talking about downtown or midtown. I’m talking about the places where people actually live, places where people are neglected. I think those neighborhoods need some love.
What are your thoughts about AI and the future of music?
It’s interesting. I’m curious to see how it gets used. If it’s a tool, that’s cool. If it replaces real human artists, then that would suck. But I think there will always be a need and desire for authentic and organic music. People always crave that shit.
You are throwing a music festival. Give us the dream lineup of 5 artists that will perform with you and the location where it would be held.
Woof. Alright. We got Oasis, mostly because I wasn’t able to get tickets to their tour. Honestly add Taylor Swift to that list too because I missed the Eras Tour. The White Stripes, Fontaines D.C., and The Fray. Let’s do this festival anywhere within 45 minutes of my house so I can sleep in my own bed.
Who’s your favorite person to follow on social media?
Aldo (@swa9in) on TikTok.
What’s the story behind your first or favorite tattoo?
I have the word “showbiz” on my right arm. I always say “that’s showbiz” when something bad happens.
What is your pre-show ritual?
I do a vocal warm-up and listen to Foals.
Who was your first celebrity crush?
That girl from Spy Kids.
You have a month off and the resources to take a dream vacation. Where are you going and who is coming with you?
Honestly, my dream would be to just stay home for a month and order food and play video games.
What is your biggest fear?
Trump is smart enough to fulfill his campaign promises.
Michigander is out Feb. 7 via Totally Normal Records. Find more information here.