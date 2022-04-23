Mick Jagger Shows Love To Machine Gun Kelly For His ‘Post-Punk Vibe’

Machine Gun Kelly’s transition from rapper to pop-punk singer has served him well. He officially made the move after the released of his 2019 Hotel Diablo with his 2020 album Tickets To My Downfall being his first official album as a punk rocker. That project would go on to give MGK his first No. 1 album, and he recently earned his second one with the release of Mainstream Sellout last month. While some have supported MGK’s move, others have been more critical. An example of the former is Mick Jagger who shared some love during a recent interview.

Mick Jagger was visited the Swedish radio station P4 for an interview, and it’s here that the topic of rock and roll’s new singers came up. “In rock music you need energy and there have not been a lot of new rock singers around,” Jagger said according to The Independent. “Now there are a few. You have Yungblud and Machine Gun Kelly. That kind of post-punk vibe makes me think there is still a bit of life in rock and roll.”

During this same interview, Jagger took a moment to speak about his future in music, noting that his European Rolling Stones tour wouldn’t be his last one. “I love being on tour. I don’t think I would do it if I did not enjoy it,” he said. “I enjoy going out there on stage and doing my stuff. That is what I do. I want everyone to enjoy themselves and forget the troubles in their lives for a couple of hours and just chill out and have a great afternoon and evening.”