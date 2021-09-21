After trying out acting and swapping hip-hop for punk-rock, Machine Gun Kelly is adding another job to his growing resume: Comic book writer. MGK has written a new graphic novel titled after his album Hotel Diablo, which is set for release through Z2 Comics on September 28. His collaborators on the project include artists Amilcar Pinna, Martin Morazzo, Nelson Blake II, Rachel Smartt, Roberta Ingranata, and Victor Ibañez, as well as writers Eliot Rahal and Ryan Candy, with editor Chris Robinson. You can preorder here. It comes in softcover, hardcover, and deluxe editions (a super deluxe edition is sold out) which features an exclusive vinyl reissue of the album for which the comic is named.

An excerpt from the comic, which is an anthology detailing the afterlives of guests at the titular hotel, was published in Rolling Stone today, revealing one of the ghoulish tales within. It follows a new front desk clerk named Lidia Lopez, who discovers something very unusual in one of the guest’s rooms, sparking what looks like a memory but casting doubt on her entire existence.

Z2, which specializes in collaborating with musicians, is also putting out Vince Staples’ Limbo Beach and has previously worked with Czarface, Gorillaz, Flatbush Zombies, and Rico Nasty from the hip-hop world, as well as rock legends like Anthrax, Blondie, Joan Jett, and Sublime.

Hotel Diablo is due 9/28. You can preorder it here.