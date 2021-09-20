Machine Gun Kelly Explains The Real Reason Slipknot Has Beef With Him

Machine Gun Kelly (Colson Baker) isn’t afraid to pick a fight, as his past beef with Eminem has made abundantly clear. But he’s also never shied away from setting the record straight when necessary. At this weekend’s Riot Fest, the pop-punk/rap star was roasting Slipknot during his set, taking aim at Corey Taylor and co. after the metal band’s frontman took shots at him on a recent podcast.

The full rundown: Taylor says on Cutter’s Rockast that he hates MGK: “I’m the worst old fogey dude shaking his cane ever. I hate everything. I hate all new rock for the most part. I [hate] the artists who failed in one genre and decided to go rock — and I think he knows who he is. But that’s another story.

At Riot Fest, MGK mocks Slipknot: “Hey, you wanna know what I’m really happy that I’m not doing? Being 50 years old and wearing a f*cking weird mask on a f*cking stage.”

But after numerous media outlets picked up his stage trash talk today, Baker wanted to let the public know what was really going on. So now MGK has finally spilled the tea, the real reason Corey was even mouthing off about him in the first place. “corey did a verse for a song on tickets to my downfall album, it was f*cking terrible, so i didn’t use it,” he wrote on Twitter. “he got mad about it, and talked shit to a magazine about the same album he was almost on. yalls stories are all off.

just admit he’s bitter.”

corey did a verse for a song on tickets to my downfall album, it was fucking terrible, so i didn’t use it.

he got mad about it, and talked shit to a magazine about the same album he was almost on.

yalls stories are all off.

just admit he’s bitter. — blonde don (@machinegunkelly) September 20, 2021

The plot thickens… and I highly doubt this will be the end of it. Stay tuned.