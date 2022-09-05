Dave Chappelle Explained Why Taylor Hawkins Was ‘A Legend Of A Father’

On Saturday September 3rd, the first of two Taylor Hawkins tribute shows happened at London’s Wembley Stadium. The late Foo Fighters drummer’s legacy was honored with a mega-concert led by Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters, which included a slew of guest appearances from the likes of Liam Gallagher, Travis Barker, Josh Homme, Hawkins’ son Shane, and even comedian Dave Chappelle. Following Liam Gallagher’s kick-off performance in which he played two Oasis songs backed by the Foo Fighters with Grohl on the drums, Dave Chappelle took the stage to introduce the evening’s next performance. But he took a few minutes to speak to the crowd about a fond memory he had of Hawkins as a father.

Chappelle spoke about a time when he was at the Blue Note Jazz Club in New York after a Foo Fighters concert at Madison Square Garden where Chappelle briefly appeared on stage with the band. At the jazz cub, Chappelle noted interactions between Hawkins and his son Shane (who was dynamite on the drums playing “My Hero” at his father’s tribute concert.) Chappelle said that “Taylor Hawkins is a legend of a man, he’s a legend of a musician and he’s a legend of a father…” But the entire story that he told the London crowd, as reported by NME, is a stirring recollection by Chappelle, that spoke to Hawkins’ nature as a rocker and more importantly, as a father. Read a transcript of the story below.