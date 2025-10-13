Militarie Gun Unveil The Melancholic New Single ‘God Owes Me Money’

Militarie Gun is getting ready to fire as their new album God Save The Gun is out later this week. In what will presumably be their final pre-release single, today (October 13), the band shared “God Owes Me Money.”
The song is marked by its punishing guitars accompanied by synths that cut through the heaviness. A press release describes the track as a “focal point” of the new album.
The band’s Ian Shelton previously said of the album:
“I’m well aware that being this vulnerable turns my personal trauma into a marketing hook for this album. But I’m fine with it, if not provoking it. Over the past couple years, as I spoke about addiction from the perspective of someone affected by it, I became the one struggling with it. There’s a farcical logic to entering a situation, fully knowing the consequences, and doing it anyway — but that’s where my head was when I started leaning on drinking.”
Listen to “God Owes Me Money” above. Below, find the God Save The Gun cover art and tracklist, as well as Militarie Gun’s upcoming tour dates.
Militarie Gun’s God Save The Gun Album Cover Artwork
Militarie Gun’s God Save The Gun Tracklist
1. “Pt II”
2. “BADIDEA”
3. “Fill Me With Paint”
4. “Throw Me Away”
5. “God Owes Me Money”
6. “Daydream”
7. “Maybe I’ll Burn My Life Down”
8. “Kick”
9. “Laugh At Me”
10. “Wake Up And Smile”
11. “I Won’t Murder Your Friend”
12. “Isaac’s Song”
13. “Thought You Were Waving”
14. “God Save The Gun”
Militarie Gun’s 2025 & 2026 Tour Dates
10/25/2025 — Palm Springs, CA @ Hotel Zoso %
10/26/2025 — Henderson, NV @ Grey Witch %
10/29/2025 — Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck %
10/30/2025 — Des Moines, IA @ xBk %
10/31/2025 — Louisville, KY @ Camp Spaceman %
11/01/2025 — Columbus, OH @ Dirty Dungarees %
11/02/2025 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Bottlerocket Social Hall %
11/04/2025 — Troy, NY @ No Fun %
11/06/2025 — Worcester, MA @ Palladium Upstairs %
11/07/2025 — Amityville, NY @ Amityville Music Hall %
11/08/2025 — Lakewood, NJ @ Maggie’s Bar & Grill %
11/09/2025 — Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar %
11/11/2025 — Richmond, VA @ The Warehouse %
11/12/2025 — Asheville, NC @ Eulogy %
11/14/2025 — Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern %
11/15/2025 — Hattiesburg, MS @ Fat Cat %
11/16/2025 — New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa %
11/18/2025 — Houston, TX @ Secret Group %
11/19/2025 — San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger %
11/21/2025 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Resonant Head %
11/22/2025 — Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad %
01/21/2026 — Porto, PT @ Casa De Musica~
01/22/2026 — Lisbon, PT @ Sala 2~
01/23/2026 — Madrid, ES @ Sala Corpernico~
01/24/2026 — Barcelona, ES @ La Nau~
01/25/2026 — Lyon, FR @ La Marquise~
01/27/2026 — Bern, CH @ ISC Club Bern~
01/29/2026 — Munich, DE @ Backstage Club~
01/30/2026 — Cologne, DE @ MTC~
01/31/2026 — Hamburg, DE @ Molotow~
02/01/2026 — Berlin, DE @ Mikropol~
02/03/2026 — Stockholm, SE @ Debaser Bar Brooklyn~
02/04/2026 — Oslo, NO @ Parkteateret~
02/05/2026 — Copenhagen, DK @ Ideal Bar (Vega)~
02/07/2026 — Tilburg, NL @ Ladybird Skatepark~
02/08/2026 — Brussels, BE @ Rotonde – Botanique~
02/09/2026 — Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie~
02/11/2026 — London, UK @ Electric Ballroom$`
02/12/2026 — Portsmouth, UK @ KOLA$
02/13/2026 — Cardiff, UK @ CIwb Ifor Bach$
02/14/2026 — Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club$
02/15/2026 — Glasgow, UK @ Beech Avenue Social Club$
02/17/2026 — Dublin, IE @ Button Factory$
# with Alkaline Trio
^ with Death Lens and Milly
* with Fleshwater & Angel Dust
% with Liquid Mike and Public Opinion
~ with Spite House
$ with White Reaper
` University (opener London only)
God Save The Gun is out 10/17 via Loma Vista Recordings. Find more information here.