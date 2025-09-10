Militarie Gun became one of the buzziest rock bands following the release of their 2023 debut album Life Under The Gun. They’re looking to keep the momentum going on their upcoming sophomore release, God Save The Gun.

They offered another look at the project today (September 10) with “Throw Me Away.” The band’s Ian Shelton says of the song, “‘Throw Me Away’ is about the feeling of only being valued when you’re visible or useful and the desperate need to hold onto that. What someone loves about you one day might be cited as a reason they hate you now. It’s the desire for external validation and also the deep resentment of it.”

Shelton previously said of the album:

“I’m well aware that being this vulnerable turns my personal trauma into a marketing hook for this album. But I’m fine with it, if not provoking it. Over the past couple years, as I spoke about addiction from the perspective of someone affected by it, I became the one struggling with it. There’s a farcical logic to entering a situation, fully knowing the consequences, and doing it anyway – but that’s where my head was when I started leaning on drinking.”

Watch the “Throw Me Away” video above. Below, find the God Save The Gun cover art and tracklist, as well as Militarie Gun’s upcoming tour dates.