Militarie Gun became one of the buzziest rock bands following the release of their 2023 debut album Life Under The Gun. They’re looking to keep the momentum going on their upcoming sophomore release, God Save The Gun.
They offered another look at the project today (September 10) with “Throw Me Away.” The band’s Ian Shelton says of the song, “‘Throw Me Away’ is about the feeling of only being valued when you’re visible or useful and the desperate need to hold onto that. What someone loves about you one day might be cited as a reason they hate you now. It’s the desire for external validation and also the deep resentment of it.”
Shelton previously said of the album:
“I’m well aware that being this vulnerable turns my personal trauma into a marketing hook for this album. But I’m fine with it, if not provoking it. Over the past couple years, as I spoke about addiction from the perspective of someone affected by it, I became the one struggling with it. There’s a farcical logic to entering a situation, fully knowing the consequences, and doing it anyway – but that’s where my head was when I started leaning on drinking.”
Watch the “Throw Me Away” video above. Below, find the God Save The Gun cover art and tracklist, as well as Militarie Gun’s upcoming tour dates.
Militarie Gun’s God Save The Gun Album Cover Artwork
Militarie Gun’s God Save The Gun Tracklist
1. “Pt II”
2. “BADIDEA”
3. “Fill Me With Paint”
4. “Throw Me Away”
5. “God Owes Me Money”
6. “Daydream”
7. “Maybe I’ll Burn My Life Down”
8. “Kick”
9. “Laugh At Me”
10. “Wake Up And Smile”
11. “I Won’t Murder Your Friend”
12. “Isaac’s Song”
13. “Thought You Were Waving”
14. “God Save The Gun”
Militarie Gun’s 2025 & 2026 Tour Dates
09/10/2025 — London, UK @ Bread & Butter (Clash Live Presents)
09/11/2025 — London, UK @ Bermondsey Social Club
09/18/2025 — Brooklyn, NY @ Alphaville
09/19/2025 — Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest ^
09/20/2025 — Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest Late Night Show at Metro #
09/24/2025 — Oxnard, CA @ The Elks Lodge ^
09/25/2025 — Bakersfield, CA @ Temblor Brewing ^
09/26/2025 — San Luis Obispo, CA @ Humdinger ^
09/27/2025 — Oakland, CA @ New Parish ^
09/28/2025 — Sacramento, CA @ Cafe Colonial ^
09/30/2025 — Tacoma, WA @ Real Art Tacoma ^
10/01/2025 — Bellingham, WA @ Make.Shift ^
10/02/2025 — Portland, OR @ High Limit Room ^
10/03/2025 — Boise, ID @ Shrine Basement ^
10/04/2025 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell *
10/05/2025 — Fort Collins, CO @ Aggie Theater ^
10/25/2025 — Palm Springs, CA @ Hotel Zoso %
10/26/2025 — Henderson, NV @ Grey Witch %
10/29/2025 — Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck %
10/30/2025 — Des Moines, IA @ xBk %
10/31/2025 — Louisville, KY @ Camp Spaceman %
11/01/2025 — Columbus, OH @ Dirty Dungarees %
11/02/2025 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Bottlerocket Social Hall %
11/04/2025 — Troy, NY @ No Fun %
11/06/2025 — Worcester, MA @ Palladium Upstairs %
11/07/2025 — Amityville, NY @ Amityville Music Hall %
11/08/2025 — Lakewood, NJ @ Maggie’s Bar & Grill %
11/09/2025 — Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar %
11/11/2025 — Richmond, VA @ The Warehouse %
11/12/2025 — Asheville, NC @ Eulogy %
11/14/2025 — Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern %
11/15/2025 — Hattiesburg, MS @ Fat Cat %
11/16/2025 — New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa %
11/18/2025 — Houston, TX @ Secret Group %
11/19/2025 — San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger %
11/21/2025 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Resonant Head %
11/22/2025 — Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad %
01/21/2026 — Porto, PT @ Casa De Musica~
01/22/2026 — Lisbon, PT @ Sala 2~
01/23/2026 — Madrid, ES @ Sala Corpernico~
01/24/2026 — Barcelona, ES @ La Nau~
01/25/2026 — Lyon, FR @ La Marquise~
01/27/2026 — Bern, CH @ ISC Club Bern~
01/29/2026 — Munich, DE @ Backstage Club~
01/30/2026 — Cologne, DE @ MTC~
01/31/2026 — Hamburg, DE @ Molotow~
02/01/2026 — Berlin, DE @ Mikropol~
02/03/2026 — Stockholm, SE @ Debaser Bar Brooklyn~
02/04/2026 — Oslo, NO @ Parkteateret~
02/05/2026 — Copenhagen, DK @ Ideal Bar (Vega)~
02/07/2026 — Tilburg, NL @ Ladybird Skatepark~
02/08/2026 — Brussels, BE @ Rotonde – Botanique~
02/09/2026 — Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie~
02/11/2026 — London, UK @ Electric Ballroom$`
02/12/2026 — Portsmouth, UK @ KOLA$
02/13/2026 — Cardiff, UK @ CIwb Ifor Bach$
02/14/2026 — Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club$
02/15/2026 — Glasgow, UK @ Beech Avenue Social Club$
02/17/2026 — Dublin, IE @ Button Factory$
# with Alkaline Trio
^ with Death Lens and Milly
* with Fleshwater & Angel Dust
% with Liquid Mike and Public Opinion
~ with Spite House
$ with White Reaper
` University (opener London only)
God Save The Gun is out 10/17 via Loma Vista Recordings. Find more information here.