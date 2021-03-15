Miranda Lambert’s fifth album, 2014’s Platinum picked up a Grammy for Best Country album after it was released, marking her second win. The first was a song that plenty of Miranda fans still play to this day, “The House That Built Me,” a 2010 ballad about missing your childhood home that revealed Lambert wasn’t all crazy ex-girlfriend barn burners, after all. In 2016, The Weight Of These Wings was nominated by the Grammys, but didn’t end up taking anything home.

Which brings us to today, over a decade after her initial Grammy win, Lambert has picked up another trophy tonight, scooping up Best Country Album for her latest record Wildcard and shouting out Ingrid Andress for Lady Like as she did it. With two other nominations, she stands a good chance of continuing to add to her list of awards, and also graced the stage with a performance of the doubly-nominated track, “Bluebird.”

The song is an example of why Miranda has been such a stalwart in modern country music, combining the metaphors of wildcards and playing the hand you’re dealt with the hopefulness of birdsong and all the symbolism of a new spring. She pulls off the downtempo song with the ease of a seasoned veteran, making it feel like a hit even when it’s one of her more understated gems. Check out Miranda’s performance below.