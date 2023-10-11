Mitch Rowland is hitting the road. Last week, the songwriter, known for his work co-writing with Harry Styles, and becoming the first act to sign to Styles’ Erskine Records, released his debut album, Come June. The album features production and contributions from Rob Schnapf, bassist Jerry Borgé, engineer and musician Matt Schuessler, bandmate and wife Sarah Jones, Ben Harper, and Styles himself.

Come February of next year, Rowland will embark on his headlining tour. The tour will kick off in San Francisco at The Fillmore, and take place over the course of a month, wrapping at Fine Line in Minneapolis.

Tickets will be available for purchase here beginning this Friday (October 13) at 10 a.m. EST.

You can see the list of tour dates below.

2/25/2024 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

2/26/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

2/27/2024 — Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s

3/1/2024 — Houston, TX @ The Heights Theater

3/2/2024 — Dallas, TX @ Kessler Theater

3/3/2024 — Austin, TX @ Antone’s Nightclub

3/5/2024 — Madison, TN @ Eastside Bowl

3/6/2024 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

3/8/2024 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

3/10/2024 — Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

3/11/2024 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

3/13/2024 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

3/14/2024 — New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

3/15/2024 — Philadelphia, PA @ TLA

3/17/2024 — Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

3/18/2024 — Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick

3/19/2024 — Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

3/21/2024 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

3/22/2024 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line