The Ultimate Off-Season California Road Trip, From LA To SF

California‘s biggest signifiers are maybe the biggest stereotypes in the travel world — beaches, sunshine, movie stars. It’s a state known for its summer climate, but as a lifetime resident of the state, I can say that the best time to travel is often when the tourism starts to wane and the weather cools down. The fall-winter and winter-spring “shoulder seasons” might not be the best times to work on your tan in California, but they’re my favorite pockets to hit the road and experience some of the gems of the Golden State. A few weeks back, I traveled by car from Los Angeles to San Francisco, spending a week visiting three of the most special offerings of the state: Monterey/Carmel-By-The-Sea, Santa Cruz, and The Bay Area. I discovered destinations that were a little quieter than during the height of summer, but the crisp air and the bevy of cold(er) weather activities made for a special experience without some of the crowds that you have to contend with between Memorial and Labor Day. Check out the best places to eat, drink, visit, and stay on an epic shoulder season Cali road trip below.

Carmel-By-The-Sea/Monterey Where To Stay The Getaway View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Getaway Carmel (@thegetawaycarmel) Located right in the edge of the adorable downtown of Carmel, The Getaway‘s boutique hotel is a cozy and intimate spot that puts you close to everything you’d want to do in the area. Some of the highlights include nightly wine and cheese offerings, wood fireplaces in the room, and light breakfasts delivered right to your room. Walk across the street to shops and restaurants, or simply grab a bike and explore the greater area.

We highly recommend the brioche with egg and cheese stuffed inside, a low-key decadent choice that turns the concept of breakfast sandwiches on its head. Alvarado Street Brewery & Bistro View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alvarado St. Brewery & Bistro (@asbcarmel) You’ll hear a lot of praise about what Alvarado Street is doing in the beer game, but their restaurant in Carmel-By-The-Sea expands that spotlight to cuisine, as well. Sure, you can enjoy yourself plenty by tasting from the variety of beers they offer, but the crispy cauliflower in a Chinese master sauce was legit one of the best bites of food I had all week. With indoor and outdoor seating options, this proved to be an essential spot that can impress in all weather conditions. El Cantaro View this post on Instagram A post shared by El Cantaro Vegan (@el_cantaro_vegan) Big reveal: I’m a vegetarian. And like most places in California, Monterey and the surrounding area are full of options without meat. Still, I’m often a bit suspicious of restaurants built around vegan and vegetarian concepts. El Cantaro does it right. Located walking distance from Cannery Row and featuring options with both fake meat and dishes using potatoes and rice/bean combos as their protein, this spot shines.

Oh, plus there are the monarch butterflies of Natural Bridges State Beach And Park, who end their migration and hibernate in the park’s eucalyptus groves during the fall. Pezzini Farms View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pezzini Farms (@pezzinifarms) We’ve talked about apples, tomatoes, and pumpkins, but let’s not forget one of the region’s most iconic crops, the artichoke. In nearby Castroville, Pezzini Farms is a glorious spot to celebrate all things ‘choke. Sure, you can check out the variety of heirloom artichokes they offer, but if you really want to be adventurous, seek out the artichoke cupcakes or visit the adjacent food truck for some artichoke tacos. The farm stand exudes love for the crops that are grown on the premise, and you can even trot into town for a picture with the world’s largest artichoke.

The Bay Area Where To Stay Palihotel San Francisco View this post on Instagram A post shared by Palisociety (@palisociety) San Francisco has no shortage of hotels, but this little slice of heaven located near Union Square feels like the intersection between the boutique hotels of the city and the continental offerings of Paris. Featuring a cozy bar/lounge area, along with Fisher Loft restaurant, you don’t need to leave the premises for a nice drink and meal, but the location also puts visitors at the doorstep of much of what San Francisco has to offer. A few other little things I loved: the hypoallergenic bedding was maybe the best I’ve experienced at a hotel (and so welcoming to chronic allergy sufferers like myself!), the adorable SMEG fridge in the room, and the little bucket of umbrellas for usage on the many rainy days in SF. At hotels, it is very much the little things that matter, and Palihotel gets those details perfectly right.