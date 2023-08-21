Here Are The Evolution Festival Set Times For 2023

This weekend, a new festival, Evolution, kicks off in St. Louis, Missouri. Despite its title, it has no relation to the defunct Evolution Festival that used to take place in the UK. Instead, it’s taking over Forest Park on August 26-27 with two stages and a “Sauce Magazine Lounge,” where bourbon and barbecue experts will stage showcases of their knowledge and techniques.

The overall vibe of the fest seems to be a combination of soulful R&B, bluesy rock, and old-school hip-hop, with a very guitar-centric Saturday (Brittany Howard and The Black Keys) giving way to a seemingly out-of-place Ice Cube performance on Sunday. However, the festival looks to finish strong with performances by Ben Harper and Brandi Carlile, as well. Add in the barbecue and bourbon, and it’s looking like a fantastic time in the park. The doors will open at 2 PM both days; you can see the set times below.