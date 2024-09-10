Chappell Roan has been outspoken about the pressures of being famous. The “Pink Pony Club” singer called out certain fans for their “creepy,” “f*cking weird,” and at times “stalker vibes,” and she recently stated her desire to “draw lines and set boundaries.” A lot of fellow musicians — especially fellow female musicians — can relate.

According to Rolling Stone, Billie Eilish has been “keeping tabs” on Roan, while Paramore’s Hayley Williams direct messaged her, Muna hosted her for dinner, Lorde gave her a “helpful list of things to do at an airport to fly under the radar,” and Lady Gaga passed along her phone number. Two-thirds of Boygenius (Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker) got coffee with Roan and the other third (Phoebe Bridgers) came over to her place to hang and bond over how fan behavior has become increasingly “abusive and violent.”

But it’s Mitski — who unfortunately knows a thing or two about dealing with over-the-line fans — who was the most direct. In an email to Roan, she wrote, “I just wanted to humbly welcome you to the shittiest exclusive club in the world, the club where strangers think you belong to them and they find and harass your family members.”

Roan appreciates the advice she’s received. “I’m not trying to name-drop. I’m trying to tell you there are girls who are good people, who are helping other girls out,” she shared. “I’m name-dropping them because people just need to know that people are good people.”